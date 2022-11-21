Prospectors thumped by Vernal Sunday

November 21, 2022 — It was another rough day on the ice for the Rock Springs in Vernal, Utah, Sunday. The Prospectors again could not stop the high-powered Vernal offense in losing 10-1 to the Oilers. The Prospectors lost 9-2 to Vernal on Friday.
Sunday’s contest was close n the early going with no scoring in the first half of the first period, but Vernal, 15-0 on the year, would score five goals in the last second 10-minutes to lead 5-0 at the first break.
The Prospector’s lone goal by Kyle Avery came in the second period cutting the Oiler’s lead to 6-1. However, the second period ended with Vernal leading 7-1.
Rock Springs, now 9-8-1 on the season, will be off all this week and will host Vernal on Friday, December 2, at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.
