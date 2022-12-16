Prospectors: Tsatzalis, Urgo, Matas

Wyo4news photo from left to right Ondrej Matas, Yianni Tsatzalis, John Urgo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Yianni Tsatzalis – Center

Age: 17

Hometown: Toronto Canada

Favorite Movie: Wolf of Wallstreet

Favorite Music: Drake and rap music

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo Pasta especially on game days

Off the ice: working out, riding jet skis, and driving cars

Yianni Tsatzalis started playing hockey when he moved from Greece to Canada between nine and ten years of age. Tsatzalis has professional hockey goals on his mind but treats every day playing for the Prospectors like it’s his last to see how far that can take him. He would eventually like to move up tiers and play at higher levels but being 17, he is open to the option of coming back to Rock Springs next year.

Tsatzalis made his way to the Prospectors by way of previous coach Corey Bricknell. Along with some other players on the Prospectors team, Bricknell coached Tsatzalis to a victory in Calgary, Alberta Canada at the CAJHL Championship. The Cold Lake Aeros won the championship which lead to the transition of many players from that team to the states to play for the Prospectors. When Bricknell accepted a position at the AJHL many players stayed here in Rock Springs.

In regards to playing for the Prospectors Tsatzalis says “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. We are a huge family, a great group of boys and I just love coming here every day and getting on the ice. Nothing better.” When asked about Rock Springs he continued, “I love it here. Great little town, great people, great coaching staff.”

John Urgo – Defenseman

Age: 20

Hometown: Chicago Illinois

Favorite Movie: tie between Wolf of Wallstreet and Goodfellas

Favorite Music: all genres, but enjoys rap before games, and country in the summer

Favorite Food: Portillos from back home and their chocolate cake (don’t tell coach)

Off the ice: working out, playing video games, and golfing when the weather is nice

Since the age of six, John Urgo has found himself on the ice. His goals are to play at the professional level and hopes the Prospectors can help him make that leap, he will not be able to return next year as he has reached the age limit.

Much like Tsatzalis, Urgo made his way to Rocks Springs after following Coach Bricknell from the CAJHL Championship team in Calgary. Although that memory is a highlight from his career, one of his favorite hockey memories is playing in the backyard with his dad on their homemade ice rink as a kid.

Being a prospector to Urgo means family “I get to come in here every day with the boys, work hard, and create some good memories and lifetime bonds. All these guys are my brothers.” Urgo continued he likes the chill vibe of Rock Springs along with the tight-knit community and how everyone has taken in the brand new team with open arms. There is a great crowd at home games which he states he hasn’t experienced in his junior career.

Ondrej Matas – Forward

Age: 19

Hometown: Most, Czech Republic

Favorite Movie: Fast and Furious and Shaft

Favorite Music: Rap, pop, and country just depending on his mood

Favorite Food: From home-chicken carbonara. In the US-Quiznos. He DOES NOT like pickles however

Off the ice: boxing, soccer, and tennis

Growing up in the Czech Republic, Matas has been on the ice since the age of three. Playing for the prospectors is a step toward hopefully playing college hockey in the United States for Matas. Still, he would eventually like to play professionally in the Czech Republic or Germany.

Becoming a prospector started with his agent approaching him with the opportunity to play in Rock Springs, after playing in Canada and then returning to Czech for a short time. Matas accepted the offer and is now very glad he did.

Hockey has brought many things to Matas’s life including travel, friendships, and good memories. He states he has favorite memories from each team he has been on as they have all meant something special to him. Sticking out most in his memory was winning a championship at the peewee level when he was very young in the Czech Republic.

Matas enjoys Rock Springs very much, he came from a small town like this one, and loves the hills around and how nice everyone is. The only downside to the area is that it’s COLD here.