Prospectors with road win over division leading Seattle

October 30, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors scored a big 4-2 road win Saturday night against North West Division-leading Seattle. The two teams will meet again this afternoon.
Rock Springs scored first with a goal by Ondrej Matas 5:42 into the first period. The Totems would tie the game at 1-1 with their first goal at the 9:38 mark. The first period ended tied at 1-1.
Seattle would gain a 2-1 advance by scoring the second period’s only goal at 3:10. That lead would hold for the rest of the period.
In the third period, the Prospectors would tie the game at 2-2 on Matas’s second goal of the contest just 1:23 into the final period. They would then take a 3-2 lead when John Tsatzalis scored 11:26 into the third period. Tsatzakis would add an insurance goal with less than five minutes to play.
Rock Springs (6-3-1) remains in third place in the North West Division with 13 points, while Seattle (9-4) still leads the division with 18 points.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement