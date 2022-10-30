Prospectors with road win over division leading Seattle

October 30, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors scored a big 4-2 road win Saturday night against North West Division-leading Seattle. The two teams will meet again this afternoon.

Rock Springs scored first with a goal by Ondrej Matas 5:42 into the first period. The Totems would tie the game at 1-1 with their first goal at the 9:38 mark. The first period ended tied at 1-1.

Seattle would gain a 2-1 advance by scoring the second period’s only goal at 3:10. That lead would hold for the rest of the period.

In the third period, the Prospectors would tie the game at 2-2 on Matas’s second goal of the contest just 1:23 into the final period. They would then take a 3-2 lead when John Tsatzalis scored 11:26 into the third period. Tsatzakis would add an insurance goal with less than five minutes to play.

Rock Springs (6-3-1) remains in third place in the North West Division with 13 points, while Seattle (9-4) still leads the division with 18 points.