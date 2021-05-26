Protestors welcome U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was greeted by a group of protesters during her most recent trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Monday.

Advertisement

Cheney accepted an invitation from Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith of District 48 for a chance to discuss points of concern with her constituents at a local book and wine bar in Downtown Rock Springs.

“I voted for her and I’m sorry I did. She’s done nothing but step on the Wyoming people. She went against what we wanted. She’s just a creep,” said Rock Springs resident Janet Tanner, one of Monday’s protestors.

One of the reasons Tanner and others were protesting Cheney’s visit was because of the representative’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“She was supposed to be standing up for Wyoming people and she didn’t at all,” Tanner said.

Another protestor said she felt betrayed by Cheney.

Advertisement

“I feel like she betrayed Wyoming and she betrayed the United States of America. I believe she doesn’t stand for the people of Wyoming. She stands for what she believes and she was not voted in for what she believes. She was voted in to represent Wyoming,” said Cindy Stocks.

Greg Stocks said he is uncertain that the 2020 Presidential Election was a fair election and also said that Cheney doesn’t represent citizens of Wyoming properly.

“I’m happy that she had the nerve to come here because she didn’t represent the constituents of Wyoming,” he said. “We want to know if this was a legitimate and fair election. We don’t believe in Biden’s administration. We think Biden is a disaster for the United States. We’ll never recognize him as a legitimate President of the United States.

“Part of why we’re standing in defiance of Liz Cheney is because she doesn’t represent the voice of Wyoming.”

Cheney said that the protestors were invited to discuss their concerns with the representative and have a chance to listen to the reasoning behind her decisions.

“We invited the folks who were outside to come in so we could have a chance to talk. They wanted to talk about January 6 and what happened at the Capitol. I will continue to explain to people why I thought, and still think, it was so important to make sure that doesn’t happen again and why it was important to impeach the president,” Cheney said.

“I wanted a chance to have those discussions and talk about what we’re doing to fight against the policies of the Biden administration and how important that is for Wyoming’s future.”

Cheney said that President Trump questioning the legitimacy of the election is dangerous.

“My views on it are clear and it’s something that has to be above politics,” she said. “It’s something that I look forward to having the chance to talking to people about why (the insurrection) can’t ever happen again and why President Trump continuing to question the legitimacy of the election is really dangerous.”

All in all, however, Cheney believes she can mend fences with some Wyoming voters and regain their trust. That starts by starting a conversation, Cheney said.

“I think Wyoming is a place where people really expect to be able to sit down, face to face, to talk to people in person and hear from people directly. I’m going to continue to do that. Ultimately, we’re a state that believes deeply in the constitution and so I’m going to spend a lot of time talking about how important all of these issues are in respect to defending our constitutional rights.”