Public Announcement From GRPD Regarding Auto Burglaries

The Green River Police Department has released a public announcement regarding auto burglaries that took place yesterday night and early this morning. The GRPD thinks these burglaries may be connected with others that have taken place previously in February and March. Read the full announcement below:

There were a string of auto burglaries reported in the late hours of Wednesday night 4/3/19 to the early morning hours of Thursday 4/4//19. We think this may be connected to the auto burglaries in February, occurring between 2/24-25/19 and March, occurring on 3/12/19 and 3/16/2019. Same as before the vehicles involved were all parked and left unlocked. We believe an individual is canvassing areas looking for unlocked vehicles.

It was reported some unlocked garages have been entered into, and the vehicles burglarized. All vehicles involved had been left unlocked and parked inside the garage.

The subject(s) would remove items from some vehicles or scatter items possibly looking for anything of value. Some of the areas previously affected were: Medicine Bow Dr, Centennial Dr, Hitching Post Dr, and Stage Pl. The current areas affected were: Essex, Kansas, Hoback, and Bridger.

We need your help, if you have a camera located in any of these above areas and notice any suspicious or unusual behavior please call.

If you have any information please contact Detective Corporal Karl Bode with the Green River Police Department (307) 872-6188.

If you think you may be a victim, please call dispatch at (307) 875-1400 to make a report.

Please remember to lock your vehicles, and never leave valuables inside a parked vehicle.

