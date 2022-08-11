Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River.

This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas that captivated Thomas Moran in Green River. A public reception and silent auction of the artwork will take place that day from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Green River Campus.

“En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting entire finished pictures out of doors. Many artists enjoy this method of painting

The public is invited to observe the artists at work and later that afternoon, purchase the same work they were able to watch being created. The reception that afternoon will be held to announce the award winners and hold a silent auction.

Artists and the public can learn more about the details and schedule on the CFAC webpage (cfac4art.com) under Events and directly register at http://e.givesmart.com/events/rqk.

“Artists have been painting ‘en plein air’ for centuries and holding this event highlights the beauty of our local landscapes,” said Bryce Castillon from the GRAC.

To help bring awareness and to make this new event successful, we are asking local businesses and art patrons to support Purchase Awards for the art created that day.

“Not only will you be guaranteeing a sale of artwork, but you will have it to hang in your home or business!” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Contact either Bryce or myself and we will share how your commitment supports the artists who are participating.”