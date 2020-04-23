Public has until 3 p.m. today to comment on 4/5 day school week for SCSD #1 students

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) – -Today at 5 p.m. a Sweetwater County School District #1 Alternative Schedule Task Force will be presented with public opinions and comments on three scheduling options for students and teachers in the district.

One of the three options is scheduled to be presented at a SCSD #1 Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 28.

Public comments can be made until 3:00 p.m. today be clicking here. A 17-minute video and Power Point presentation, along with a Community Feedback form is also available at that site.

Below are the three proposed options under consideration:

Option #1 – District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend one designated student day off and two 1/2 days on the designated student days off for collaboration, professional development and/or planning each month.

Option #2 – District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend every other designated student day off for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each month.

Option #3 – District students attend school five days a week, however on one designated day, elementary students would dismiss from school two-hours early and secondary students would arrive to school two-hours later than their start time. District staff would have this late start/early release time for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each week.