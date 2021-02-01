Public health call center ‘quite busy’ after expansion of Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 1, 2021) – COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Wednesday, Feb. 3, are full, according to County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger.

The state announced today that Phase 1B was now open to people with health conditions and/or people between the ages of 65-69.

Lionberger said the call center has been busy Monday and that about 80% of the appointments made today were in that age group.

There are still minimal time slots available for vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 4, Lionberger said.

She mentioned that Sweetwater County is now expected to receive 975 vials of the Pfizer vaccine next week, which will amount to about 1,170 doses.

There are still plenty of appointments available for the next two weeks.

While the Wyoming Department of Health opened up an online pre-registration outlet for people, Lionberger said she strongly urges people to call in to schedule their appointments.

To schedule an appointment with public health, call 307-922-5390. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until appointments are full.