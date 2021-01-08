Public Health is working on a COVID-19 vaccine schedule

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 8, 2021) — Area healthcare agencies currently are working to organize a COVID-19 vaccine schedule for Sweetwater County residents.

Sweetwater County Public Health is in charge of organizing this effort. Clinics will be made available according to a phased schedule designed by the Wyoming Department of Health and as the vaccine becomes available.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not available to the general public at this time, said Public Health Director Kim Lionberger. The county currently is working to vaccinate those listed in 11 categories included in 1b.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County currently is receiving a large volume of calls concerning availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. MHSC is helping Public Health by offering vaccinations until it runs out to those 70 or older who are referred by a provider. If you were on a list, your provider would have reached out to you.

“The hospital is currently being inundated with calls asking for information on vaccine availability,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC public information officer. “We are not scheduling general clinics at this time and will soon run out of vaccine. Public Health is in charge of organizing the schedule of who can receive the vaccine and when. We do apologize for the inconvenience.

“Please be patient,” she said. “Know that healthcare leaders are working to vaccinate everyone who is eligible as soon as the vaccine becomes available at each tier of the Wyoming Department of Health vaccine distribution plan.”

Any questions regarding vaccines or a vaccine schedule should be directed to Public Health at 307-922-5390. However, Public Health also is currently experiencing a large call volume.

“You may have to leave a voice message with Public Health, which will be returned within a business day,” Lionberger said. “We do not have a waiting list, but will continue to prioritize the vaccines as they become available.”

In the future, Public Health plans to provide an online scheduling system for the public to receive vaccines and will continue to follow the phased vaccine distribution plan outlined by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Watch and listen for vaccination schedule updates from local media; on Public Health, MHSC and Sweetwater Cares Coalition Facebook pages; and by logging on to sweetwatermemorial.com and sweetwatercares.com.