Public health not scheduling vaccine appointments for people aged 65-69

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health are not scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people between the ages of 65-69 years of age or those with health conditions.

The federal level of recommendations of Phase 1B include people 65-plus years old and people with health conditions, however.

“We are still waiting on guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health before we can change our current vaccination phases,” the public office stated.

Phase 1B is currently in the review process at the state level, the public office stated. So far, there has been no changes to Phase 1B from the Dec. 30, 2020, publication date.