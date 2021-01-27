Public health now scheduling vaccine appointments for February

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (JANUARY 27, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the month of February. The vaccine is expected to be delivered the first and third weeks of February.

Advertisement

There will be enough doses to schedule 1,560 first dose appointments, according to public health.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until slots are full.

Public health is still waiting to hear from Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) for guidance on whether health professionals can begin vaccinating people aged 65-69 years of age or with health conditions.

Advertisement

Right now, the focus of public health remains 70 years old and older.

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is also offering limited appointments for February. Call to make an appointment at 307-872-4500.

To schedule an appointment with the public health office call 307-922-5390.