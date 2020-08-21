Public Health offering drive-thru flu clinics, asking for volunteers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Sweetwater County Public Health is encouraging the community to get a flu vaccination at one of their three local drive-thru flu clinics. Public Health says the drive-thru clinics are easy, convenient, and social distance is maintained to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The first clinic will be available Thursday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot in Rock Springs.

The second clinic will be Tuesday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Golden Hour Senior Center parking lot in Green River.

The third and final clinic will be Wednesday, October 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot in Rock Springs.

When available, the Flu Forms will be located on their website at sweet.wy.us (District Board of Health), or the Sweetwater County Public Health Facebook Page. Forms will also be available at the drive-thru clinics.

The cost is $25 for the Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine.

Public Health can bill your insurance and they accept the following, Medicare, Medicaid, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, UMR, and United Healthcare

Site maps will be provided at a later date.

Public Health is also asking for volunteers for each of the three drive-thru clinics. Volunteers will assist with activities such as offsite flu clinics, office immunization clinics, and emergency preparedness exercises.

Call Public Health at (307) 922-5390 with any questions.