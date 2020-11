Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – County Health Officers from all over the state of Wyoming united in recommending a statewide mask ordinance with the hope of preventing more COVID-19 deaths and the spread of the virus.

The health officers sent a letter to Governor Mark Gordon on Saturday, Oct. 31, with information on how wearing masks are effective to limiting the spread.

Read the full letter below.