Public Health Orders extended, restrictions on indoor contact sports lifted

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming’s Public Health Orders have been extended an additional two weeks through Wednesday, September 30. One change has been made to Order No. 1, which now permits indoor close-contact group activities and sports to occur in all settings.

Advertisement

Gordon cited a desire to see the impacts of the Labor Day holiday and the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning before taking additional steps and further easing health orders.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings were eased in August and outdoor contact sports commenced at that time. Health officials have been able to continuously evaluate the easing of those restrictions and the resulting impact. There were minimal issues identified as a result of outdoor contact sports resuming. Health officials will continue to take specific, measured steps in the easing of orders, as conditions warrant.

Health orders continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50 percent of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist noted that the procedures implemented by school districts across the state have been largely successful in limiting the spread of the virus. Protocols including social distancing and mask usage by staff and students have been effective in preventing widespread outbreaks. To date, no school buildings in Wyoming have been required to close.

Advertisement

Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged approximately 31 new cases per day, and the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result is 2.1.

As of Tuesday, September 15, Wyoming has recorded 3,762 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 676 probable cases, and 46 deaths. Nearly 138,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and commercial reference laboratories.

The updated Public Health Orders can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.