Public health reports fourteenth COVID-19 death recorded in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 14, 2020) – Sweetwater County District Board of Health has confirmed the county’s 14th COVID-19 death.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said a Rock Springs man, age 65-90, died the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov