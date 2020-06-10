Public Health to shift focus on COVID-19 releases, case No. 27 reported

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — In a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, June 10, Sweetwater County Public Health stated they will be shifting the focus of their press releases regarding COVID-19, according to Interim Public Information Officer Jason Mower.

Mower informed the public they do not want to have an information overload or burnout for citizens, which they feel may be happening. Officials do not want people to tune out the information, or change their opinion against public health. Mower let the community know the importance of not tuning out this information. Public Health also stressed the need for help with contact tracing.

Mower then shifted focus, stating Public Health will no longer be doing dedicated press releases for each positive case of COVID-19. He did say they plan to focus their press releases on a large number of positive cases, increases in hospitalization, and other significant developments or updates.

Residents looking for information on a more regular basis can visit the Wyoming Department of Health website for more detailed statistics.

In additional news, on June 9, the 27th case of COVID-19 was reported. A Rock Springs woman in her 60s is in good condition and isolating from home. Initial contact tracing suggests she is tied to cases No. 23 and No. 24.

As of June 9, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported 26 positive cases and 1,674 negative COVID-19 diagnostic tests. As of Wednesday, June 10, Castle Rock reports 215 tests, 12 pending, two positive tests, and 201 negative tests.