Public hearing set on proposed acceptable ID requirement for Wyoming voting registration

December 22, 2023 — Press Release

The Office of the Secretary of State will hold a public comment hearing on its Notice of Intent to amend Chapter 2 of its Election Procedures with the Wyoming Administrative Rules System to require acceptable identification for proof of identity and proof of residency when registering to vote in Wyoming, as well as to provide uniformity and clarity concerning providing evidence of citizenship when registering to vote.

Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System: https://rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules or by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office, 122 W. 25th Street, Suite. 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, (307) 777-7378.

The public comment hearing on the proposed rules has been scheduled for January 26, 2024, at 1:00 PM MST at the Capitol Extension Conference Center Auditorium in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Members of the public may attend virtually by registering via Zoom here.

Public comments regarding the rules may also be submitted by email via the Rules System at http://rules.wyo.gov by using advanced search for proposed rules and the “Provide Public Comment” link or by emailing comments directly to [email protected]. The last day of the public comment period is January 26, 2024.