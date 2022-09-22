Public input requested on UW President’s job performance

Ed Seidel, University of Wyoming President

September 22, 2022 — From The Unversity of Wyoming Daily News

As part of its performance evaluation of President Ed Seidel, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is seeking input from UW faculty, staff, students, and external stakeholders.

A public survey regarding the president’s performance is available here or at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/preseval. It includes a question about his overall performance and effectiveness, along with a series of questions on specific topics. Those taking the survey may do so anonymously or identify themselves.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The survey will remain open until Oct. 10.

The president’s initial three-year contract, which began July 1, 2020, called for the comprehensive evaluation to take place near the end of 2021. The board voted in November to amend the contract to instead conduct the review in September 2022 as a result of highly unusual conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.