Public input sought on Black Canyon Creek Restoration Project

PINEDALE, WYOMING (April 4, 2020) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office (PFO) is seeking public comment on a proposed wetlands restoration project to address degraded historic beaver-created wetlands along Black Canyon Creek in the Dry Piney watershed. The two-week public scoping period began Friday, April 3.

The proposed project would attempt to re‐establish riparian ecology within an 18-acre degraded wetlands area and allow passive wetlands recovery. Project elements include installing approximately 835 feet of beaver dam analogs (BDAs), containing live willow plantings, at seven locations along Black Canyon Creek within the project area. Then each BDA would be fenced to prevent moose and other large game from eating the new plantings. Total potential surface disturbance for this project is approximately 0.5 to 1 acre.

This proposal is part of the LaBarge Watershed Restoration Project initiated by PFO to address long-term erosion in the Dry Piney Creek, Dry Basin Draw and Birch Creek watersheds in the Big Piney-LaBarge area. Streams in these watersheds are tributary to the Upper Green River and currently show the greatest effects of erosion in the PFO management area. The goal is to improve or restore wetlands/riparian areas upstream of incised stream channels to help reduce peak flows, flash flooding and increased downstream channel erosion in Black Canyon Creek and Dry Piney Creek.

BLM prepared a programmatic Environmental Assessment (EA) to disclose the potential environmental consequences of the LaBarge Project. The EA identifies restoration techniques which might benefit stream channels and watersheds in the area and have predictable effects on resources regardless of the location of the treatment. All site-specific projects require additional analysis in a separate EA.

All public input on issues, impacts and potential alternatives which could be addressed in the Environmental Assessment documents, must be received by April 17, 2020. Comments about the proposed project can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to: BLM Pinedale Field Office, Attn: Janet Bellis, Project Lead, 1625 West Pine St., Pinedale, Wyo. 82941.

Be advised that if you include your address, phone number, email address or other personal information in your comments, your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time. While you may request that the BLM withhold your personal information from public review, they cannot guarantee they will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Janet Bellis, (307) 367-5316.