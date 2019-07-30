Public Input Sought on Wyoming Air Ambulance Medicaid Waiver

Cheyenne, Wyoming — Residents are invited by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to offer their thoughts, ideas and perspectives on a proposed Medicaid waiver plan for Wyoming air ambulance service during two upcoming public meetings or online.

Advertisement

Public meetings are planned in Cheyenne from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Laramie County Library Willow Room and in Riverton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Central Wyoming College in Health Sciences Room 214.

The waiver would expand Wyoming Medicaid to all state residents for the specific purpose of air ambulance transportation. Waiver goals include:

Eliminate the surprise billing of patients

Reduce the average cost of air ambulance flights while ensuring a set level of access and quality

Increase price transparency for patients and employer groups

Under the plan, WDH would competitively bid for a selected network of air ambulance providers, make periodic flat payments (similar to a gym membership) to these contracted providers and then recoup the revenue needed to fund the system from the insurance plans and individuals already paying for transports.

A detailed plan presentation will be available beginning August 1 at airambulancewaiver.wyo.gov. Online comments may also be submitted using the same site.

Advertisement

People who might be particularly interested in voicing their opinions include:

Members of the public who have had an air ambulance flight

Medical providers who deal with air ambulance

Hospital leadership and staff

Air ambulance providers and staff.