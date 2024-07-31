Public input welcomed on Pilot Butte Avenue revitalization project

July 31, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Downtown/URA will host a community focus group event next Monday, August 5, to gather community input on the revitalization work underway on the 700 block of Pilot Butte Avenue. Funding for the Pilot Butte Avenue project is coming from a grant from the Wyoming Blocks Program awarded by the Wyoming Main Street/Wyoming Business Council.

The Rock Springs URA is gathering input from citizens. The goal of Monday’s meeting is to gather suggestions and feedback on the nickname for the targeted work. The meeting will take place at Antojitos Mi Pueblito, 726 Pilot Butte Avenue. It is scheduled to last from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with light snacks and refreshments served.