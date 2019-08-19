Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Grant Application to Restore First Security Bank Building

Rock Springs, Wyoming — At Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting residents are invited to comment on a proposed grant application for the restoration and preservation of a historic building in downtown Rock Springs.

Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D Street. The meeting is open to the public.

The public hearing will happen before council is expected to accept and approve a Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant application for the First Security Bank project.

The downtown building located at 502 South Main Street, which has been vacant for decades, is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been a part of every city development plan since 1980.

Rock Springs is seeking a $3 million grant to secure and stabilize the structure. The Business Council grant requires a $250,000 match from the city.

The grant proposal would allow the city to clean up interior debris, replace exterior doors and windows, stabilize the building, clean the outside of the building, add two new stairwells, and install an elevator shaft, as well as water, sewer and electrical utilities.

Architects estimate the entire project will cost $6.7 million before it is ready for new tenants.

Other agenda items include: