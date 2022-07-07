Public invited to the Art Underground Gallery Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host a Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception for the new Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass Downtown. This is the fourth gallery installation showcasing local artists since 2015.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., just outside of the gallery. This event will be the first opportunity to see the creations in the Art Underground Gallery and meet many artists who contributed their talents to the project. The general public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

Contributing artists and their works include:

Debra Becker…..Humers

Ocean Bosh….. Worlds of Art

Rebekah Brewer…..The Harmonica Harbors an Audience

Billy Davis….. The Shallows

Lillie Devree….. A Fool of Myself

Cheri Gibbons….. Untitled

Amber Hunt…..Palkia Protects

Lucus Johnson….. !

Paige Knavel…… Reflections

Andi Nations….. Sun King

Klohe Pitts….. The City

Candence Ranger….. Touch Tone Telephone

Emma Roark…..Untitled

Ivie Schaechterle…..Throwback

Joseph Skimehorn…..Dialga Destroys

Serena Schwatrz….. Bloom in the Dark

Sean Smith….. Pinstriping

Elisa Sparks….. Fanvism Portrait

Chanteu Tosh….. The Spirit Grows

Megan Velez….. Cosmic Creation

Kids of the YWCA….. Powerful

Emiliano Gonzalez & Lucille Leveck….. Let’s Meet in the Middle

Jasmine Krueger & Tristain Wooden….. Bighorn Sheep

Jason & River Lee….. Dysfunctional Chaos

Nakeysha Perez & Allison Murray….. Sunflower

Over 25 pieces of art will be displayed in the gallery. Artists donated over 250 hours of their time to create the pieces.

The City street department repainted the underpass before the gallery was installed by local volunteer Ken Wilbert.

The Art Underground Gallery is a project of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

It is designed to bring life, color, and art to the pedestrian underpass while encouraging the community to get involved by adding creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages were invited to create individual murals that are displayed in the gallery. All artwork had to be the artist’s individual work in design and execution. All mediums and themes were welcome.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) were available for the community to pick up, free of charge. Because there were a limited number of canvases, they were available on a first-come, first-served basis.