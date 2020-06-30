Public invited to WGFD Commission’s meeting July 16-17 in Rawlins.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 16-17 in Rawlins. The meeting will be held at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 West Pine Street. The public is invited to attend and provide input to the Commission.

The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items, including wildlife crossing projects, large carnivore monitoring research and conflicts, Mule Deer Initiative projects, an overview of various trapping issues, the antelope limited quota draw and an update from the WYldlife Fund.



The Commission will be asked to vote to approve the department’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan, the result of a collaborative CWD working group. Additionally, Game and Fish will seek approval for the fiscal year 2021 budget, Chap. 47 – Gray Wolf Hunting Season, the special allocation of antelope licenses, and the agency’s Wolverine Management Plan.

The department will also present annual employee recognition awards for 2019.



The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website.



The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.