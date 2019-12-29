Public Notice: NSWSD of Reliance to conduct a public meeting Jan. 15

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 29, 2019) – The following Public Notice was emailed to Wyo4News from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

Public Notice – North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District of Reliance, Wyoming – CWSRF Loan Increase – Lagoon Modifications

Notice of Public Meeting

North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District (NSWSD) of Reliance, Wyoming will conduct a public meeting at 6:00 PM, local time, on Wednesday January 15, 2020, at the:

Reliance Volunteer Fire Department

1016 3rd Street

Reliance, Wyoming 82943

The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the loan increase required to fund the lagoon modifications and collection system improvements.

At the meeting, NSWSD will present the design of the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost and plan for funding the improvements. A plan of improvements, cost estimates, and the funding plan can also be reviewed by appointment, please contact Mr. David Barnhouse at 307-389-0411.

NSWSD was previously approved for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments in the amount of $1,693,650. Based on current cost estimates and changes to the project scope, NSWSD plans to increase the loan to $2,953,650 from the Wyoming CWSRF. The current monthly user fee of $60 will be sufficient to repay the loan, including this increase, therefore no increase to the monthly user fee is anticipated at this time. Loan terms will be 2.5% interest rate and 30 years.

Written comments are also welcome. Please send written comments by 5:00 PM on January 15, 2020 to:

Mr. David Barnhouse

North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District

P.O. Box 1766

Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902

Published December 28, 2019