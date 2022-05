Wyo4News photo

May 6, 2022 — Tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, the Rock Springs Police Department will have an open house/reception for retiring Police Chief Dwane Pacheco. Pacheco has served the RSPD for the last 31 years, the last nearly nine years as its Chief.

The reception will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Trails banquet room, 1635 Elk Street. A presentation to Pacheco will take place at 2 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.