Public urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently issued a public warning concerning phone scanners preying on consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The FCC has received reports of scam and hoax text message campaigns and scam robocalls offering free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears.

Attorney Mark A. Klaassen, of the District of Wyoming, is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address [email protected]