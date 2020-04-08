Public urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently issued a public warning concerning phone scanners preying on consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The FCC has received reports of scam and hoax text message campaigns and scam robocalls offering free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears.
Attorney Mark A. Klaassen, of the District of Wyoming, is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address [email protected]