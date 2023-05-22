Public Works Week observed in City of Green River

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the last City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust with help from the Council established the week of May 21st to be observed as “National Public Works Week” within the City of Green River.

Within the proclamation it reads, “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, I Mayor Pete Rust, do hereby designate the week of May 21s thru 27th, 2023 as National Public Works Week; I urge all citizens to join with representatives of the American Public Works Association and government agencies in acknowledgment of our public works professionals engineers, operators, technicians, and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety, and quality of life.”

View the full proclamation here.