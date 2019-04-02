Pursuit Comes To An End West Of Cheyenne

Two New Mexico residents are in custody following a pursuit which took place Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. The pursuit started east of Laramie, Wyoming on Interstate 80.

Advertisement

A 35-year-old resident of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Albany County Deputies attempted to stop a dark green Acura around milepost 319 on Interstate 80 for a registration violation. The driver of the Acura failed to stop and fled from the deputy. The vehicle was pursued east on Interstate 80 and entered Laramie County. Around milepost 342 on Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway Patrol took the lead in the pursuit. Troopers from the Cheyenne area responded and were able to deploy spike strips west of Cheyenne successfully. Around milepost 357 on Interstate 80, the driver of the Acura drove off the roadway and into the barrow ditch. The suspect vehicle continued east in the barrow ditch for a short distance before attempting to re-enter the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. As the suspect vehicle tried to re-enter the interstate, it collided with a patrol vehicle. The driver of the Acura put the car in reverse and struck another patrol vehicle before coming to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers located suspected stolen property inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 35-year-old New Mexico resident Nicole Anne Montano. Montano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, fleeing to elude, and other traffic-related offenses.

Advertisement

The passenger of the vehicle has been identified as 33-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico resident Thien Uong. It was learned Uong had active warrants for his arrest out of Nebraska, and Kansas. He also was charged with possession of stolen property.

Montano and Uong were both booked into the Laramie County Detention Center.

Two Troopers were treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and released with minor injuries.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol with this event.