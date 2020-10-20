Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends north of Cheyenne

Tyler Johnson

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) — A Rapid City, South Dakota resident is in custody following a pursuit that took place Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

The pursuit started shortly after 11:20 a.m. when a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle headed southbound on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming. The stolen car was a 2017 Hyundai Veloster stolen from the Pennington County, South Dakota area.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled south on Interstate 25 at speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit continued south and entered into Laramie County, Wyoming, where troopers were able to deploy spike strips to deflate the vehicle tires. This slowed the stolen vehicle to a slower speed, but the car continued south. In the interest of public safety, the trooper attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver. The stolen vehicle exited the roadway before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident. She has been identified as 19-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota resident Tinan Sky Trudell.

Trudell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this incident.