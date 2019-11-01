Pursuit suspect charged on 10 different counts Thursday

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — A Rock Springs man who led law enforcement on a chase early in October was charged on multiple counts on Thursday.

Garrett Wayne Maheu, 29, was formally charged during an initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court on 10 different criminal counts related to an alleged crime spree leading up to the Oct. 1 pursuit with local law enforcement.

Maheu’s charges include two counts of burglary, one count of felony theft, one count of possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of interference with a peace officer, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, one count of reckless driving, one count of criminal trespass and one count of use of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office press release Friday.

Maheu could face up to 40 years in prison under Wyoming law if convicted of all the charges.

Maheu’s bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, and he remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 1, 2019, sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) responded to the area of Highway 191 South and Interstate 80 to assist officers from the Rock Springs Police Department in stopping a vehicle actively attempting to elude police.

Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle, identified as a white Ford panel van, near the Exit 99 westbound on-ramp of I-80. After pursuing the vehicle westbound on the interstate between Rock Springs and Green River, the van’s driver reversed course, crossed the median at approximately mile marker 93 and exited the interstate at approximately mile marker 104.

Law enforcement authorities ultimately terminated the pursuit after the suspect vehicle exited the interstate and entered residential neighborhoods in Rock Springs.

The pursuit suspect was identified as Maheu, who was later arrested on unrelated charges.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that all persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in accordance with law.