Quenten Reed Wilde (November 29, 1977 – March 21, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — Quenten Reed Wilde, age 42 of Green River, Wyoming, passed away March 21, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital surrounded by his family.

Quenten was born on November 29, 1977, to Kelly R Wilde and Fayette Wilde of Manila, Utah.

Quenten was a 1996 graduate of Manila High School.

He was an employee of Solvay Chemicals for the last 11 years.

Quenten enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved the Denver Broncos, camping, fishing, hunting, riding razors, watching movies and playing games. He was considered a friend by everyone he ever met. He was always a very giving person which carried over through his death when he had decided to be an organ donor.

Survivors include his parents, Kelly R & Fayette Wilde; daughter, Courtney Wilde; son, Quaid Wilde of Monks Corner, SC; sisters, Lynette (Mike) Asay of Manila, Utah, and Jennifer (Jason) Archibald of West Jordan, Utah; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Don & Annette Schofield, Marcus Reed & Camille Wilde, uncle Marcus Milton Wilde, and cousin Cody E Anderson.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM. on March 27, 2020, at the McKinnon Cemetery HWY 414 McKinnon, Wyoming.

