GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 8, 2020) — Quilting on the Green will be presenting their “Quilt, Junk & Trunk” fundraiser today at the Island Pavilion in Green River. The event hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the show help to fund the annual Quilting on the Green show which will take place May 29 and 30 in Green River.