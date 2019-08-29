Quilters and Artists Needed for 2 Exhibits

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Library System is having two group art shows – one for quilters and the second for artists who work small.

October and November will be the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Quilters are invited to enter up to two quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags no larger than 45” x 60”. Deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

The exhibit will hang from Oct. 2 through Nov. 30.

The Small Works Exhibit is an annual event of the Sweetwater County Library System where local artists are invited to display their smaller paintings and drawings. The exhibit will be at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and is scheduled Nov. 2 through Dec. 30 this year. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Smaller paintings, drawings and other 2D work will be accepted for this exhibit. The images must be minimum of 4 x 6 inches and no larger than 9 x 12 inches. These sizes do not include the frame dimensions.

Photographs are not included in this show, but photographers can enter the annual Photography Open later this winter.

The two-page entry form for both exhibits are available at the library circulation desks and the Community Fine Arts Center.

The deadlines allow staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the exhibit. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the library for the exhibit they are entering. The exhibits are open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. This exhibit will hang in public libraries and should conform to community standards in regard to subject matter.

Art will be original (no copy work) and not previously exhibited in the Library System. The artwork must be framed, ready to hang with wire and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application. Saw-tooth hangers will be accepted for smaller pieces.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, assistant library director; Lindsey Travis, assistant library director and Debora Soule, CFAC director.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries.

Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.