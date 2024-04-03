Quilter’s Open Exhibit occurring at the library in Green River

The annual Quilters Open Exhibit is now displayed at the Sweetwater County Library throughout May. Sweetwater County Library manager Alan Vaughn helped hang the large display of colorful quilts. (Submitted photo)

April 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The annual Quilter’s Open Exhibit held by the Sweetwater County Library System is now on display at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Twenty-six quilts, made by 13 quilters, are on display now through May 31.

Quilters with projects on display are Dixie Arnett, Carolyn Bougsty, Jeannie Cox, Debra DuRain, Rue Marie Finney, Sheri Griffin, Shirley Long, Janet McCann, Nancy McCoy, Shiree Prather, Janet Tanner, Pam Wiggen, and Janet K. Williams.

Future Displays

Any artist interested in displaying their work is encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center. Several group shows are held throughout the year.

For more information about exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page and the Sweetwater County Library System Facebook page. Questions can be directed to Debra Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.