Quilting on the Green happening today and Saturday

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 23, 2020) — Quilting on the Green is normally a late spring event. And that was going to be the case again this year. The show was originally scheduled to occur May 29-30, but it was postponed and eventually moved to this weekend due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The two-day event will take place today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. Area residents will have a chance to walk the Vendor’s Mall and view various handmade quilts. Organizers will also be raffling off quilts.

This year’s quilts will not be judged, but the shows committee will be giving out awards in several categories.