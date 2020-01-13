Quilting on the Green “Quilt, Junk & Trunk” fundraiser on Sat. Feb. 8

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — Quilting on the Green will be presenting their “Quilt, Junk & Trunk” fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Island Pavilion in Green River. The event hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can rent a vendor table for $35.00.

Advertisement

This is a chance for area crafters to sell craft, sewing and quilting supplies, as well unwanted tole painting, scrapbooking, knitting, and crocheting items. Their will also be a dinner at 5 p.m. ($15 per person) and a Truck Show at 6 p.m. A dinner ticket is included with purchase of a vendors table.

Proceeds from the show help to fund the annual Quilting on the Green show which will take place May 29 and 30 in Green River.

Advertisement

For more information, contact Susie Hermansen at 307-870-6587.