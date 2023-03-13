Quitberg and Soule share White Mountain Library exhibit

Local artists Debora Soule and Deon Quitberg have quite the contrast of styles even when working on the same subject matter. Their exhibit “Animals Big and Small” is on display at White Mountain Library through the end of April.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Local artists Deon Quitberg and Debora Soule are exhibiting “Animals Big and Small” at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of April.

The two artists have served on the Sweetwater County Library Exhibits committee together for nearly three decades. The inspiration for this exhibit was one of practicality – an opening in the calendar that needed to be filled. Quitberg and Soule have very different styles of artmaking and collaborating on the same theme appealed to them.

Making art began many years ago for Quitberg when she attended art classes with her mother in Boise, Idaho. She has continued to learn through formal classes, workshops, individual and group study, with media from pen and ink, oil, watercolor, sculpture, mixed media, acrylic, pastel and more. Quitberg has exhibited locally, throughout Wyoming and areas in Utah.

In this exhibit, “Animals Big and Small,” Deon again learned that the best models were the animals themselves, and that photographs have limitations.

“Animal anatomy helps, which is true with every subject, but especially with drawing practice of those that are alive!” said Quitberg. “After some failures with lions, cape buffalo and few others, anatomy study is crucial with realistic depictions. The challenge is that there is always more to learn.”

Soule returned to painting several years ago, at first focusing on a variety of birds and expanding to Wyoming wildlife and the occasional dog or cat portrait. While drawing and painting provide an outlet from the administrative work of running the Community Fine Arts Center, the satisfaction and challenges of making art that speaks to others keeps her motivated. No matter the subject, she paints with bright colors and expressive brushstrokes.

“My focus is to catch the personalities of my subjects, and if it brings a smile to whoever is looking, so much the better!” said Soule.

Soule has always stayed connected to the arts in one way or another, including running a pottery studio, cartooning for GAF Viewmaster, custom bridal designs, painting, and graphic design. She has served as CFAC director for 22 years. She received a B.F.A. from East Carolina University in clay and painting. Years later while working at Western Wyoming Community College, Soulé received an M.A. in Education from the University of Wyoming.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krmpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule.