Rabid bat found in the North Rock Springs

Bat portrait created with Generative AI technology

September 29, 2023 — Press Release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

For the first time in 16 years, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wild bat captured near a home in North Rock Springs tested positive for rabies. Home owners found the bat in their yard last week before capturing and turning it over to animal control. The bat died naturally in captivity before testing.

Authorities say an investigation has revealed no known direct contact between the rabid animal and pets or humans.

“Rabies is not uncommon in wild animals in Wyoming,” said Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office animal control officer Chris Thomas. “You should avoid handling an animal that is wild or unknown to you; please call us (Animal Control) instead. And, remember to keep your livestock and pets current on their vaccinations.”

In Wyoming, rabies is commonly found in bats and skunks. The virus is spread through bites and scratches from an infected animal. The disease cannot be transmitted by touching or handling an infected animal or its blood, feces, or urine.

While deadly, rabies is preventable through vaccination and post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.