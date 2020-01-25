Radon levels force Expedition Academy in Green River to temporarily relocate

GREEN RIVER WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Friday evening the Sweetwater County School District #2 released the following statement.

This afternoon, Sweetwater County School District #2 learned that Radon levels in some areas of Expedition Academy would need to be mitigated. Expedition Academy will be temporarily relocated to Jackson Elementary School, as the district looks into this matter further.

Plans are underway in order to have school at Jackson Elementary starting on Monday January 27 at the normal time. Students will park in the East parking lot. Staff will be present to guide students to the back entrance of the building. Buses will run as normal.

The District is continuing its investigation of this matter. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we try to minimize disruptions to students and staff. The district will provide updates when it learns more.

Expedition Academy is part of Sweetwater County School District #2, servicing grades 9 to 12. The school is located at 410 Upland Way in Green River.