Railroad states it’s OK to use Second South lot for FGD parking

Photo courtesy of City of Green River Facebook page.

June 27, 2024 — Wyo4News

Decent weather and big crowds are expected for the return of Flaming Gorge Days this Friday and Saturday in Green River. With a variety of events taking place at Ever’s Park and Expedition Island, parking could be difficult. To help ease parking concerns, the City of Green River has announced that Union Pacific Railroad will allow public parking on its property located on Second South. Those using the parking area are asked not to block railroad access points off Second South.

Flaming Gorge Days will begin this Friday with a free admission vendor’s fair from 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturday’s parade will begin traveling through downtown Green River at 10 a.m. Action will then shift back to Ever’s Park on Saturday, with the second day of the vendor’s fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A horseshoe tournament will also be taking place.

A Saturday concert featuring the band Wilwood and headliner Cody Robbin will begin at 6 p.m., with concert gates opening at 5 p.m. Concert ticket information/purchase information.