Rained-out ZamTrip ‘Concert in the Park’ will take place tonight





August 25, 2021 — The Rock Spring Civic Center “Concerts in the Park” series will have two more concerts. Tonight, ZamTrip will be performing at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Admission is free. The band was scheduled to play on July 28, but that concert was rained out.

The Nowhere Fast concert from last Wednesday, also canceled due to weather, has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

Also, tonight, the Green River Farmers Market will occur from 4 – 7 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.