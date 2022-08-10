Wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.

For those who want to participate in the poker run, sign up is at 9 a.m. All rides are welcome for this event and it starts at 10 a.m. There will be a pool tournament at 5 p.m. Food will be available, raffles, silent auctions, and live music performed by Damn Straight starting at 9 p.m. There will even be fun and games for kids, including goldfish races.

Every year, Rally in the Alley receives between $7,000 to $8,000 to go towards the DAV of Sweetwater County. Due to Covid, last year was a little less than that. This year, they’re hoping to get back to the $8,000 mark. If you are interested in donating or sponsoring for this event, please contact the Embassy or the Ponderosa to learn more at either 307-875-4614 or 307-875-5552.

WyoRadio is proud to help sponsor Rally in the Alley in Green River, Wyoming this Saturday.