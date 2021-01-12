Randy Dean Hargrove (April 27, 1956 – December 31, 2020)

Randy Dean Hargrove, 64, passed away December 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River, WY for over 50 years and a former resident of Big Piney, WY.

He was born on April 27, 1956 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Glen Lee Hargrove and Margaret Francis-Ruth Staiger.

Randy attended schools in Big Piney and graduated with the Green River High School class of 1974.

He married Norma Gene Bodin in Green River, WY on December 3, 1988.

Randy worked as a shift supervisor for FMC Corporation for 30 years until his retirement in 2004.

He loved time with family and would go the extra mile to show others he cared. He enjoyed spending his time barbequing, reading, and woodworking. He also loved photography.

Survivors include his wife Norma Hargrove of Green River, WY; son Eric Freeman of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Michelle Hargrove of Rock Springs, WY, Jeannie Freeman of Boise, ID; brothers Rick Hargrove of Casper, WY, Ross Hargrove of Green River, WY; grandchildren Destini Flores, Bryant Hargrove, Wiley Freeman, Lilly Phillips; great-grandchildren Diego Flores; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Hargrove.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 22, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends and Family may call 5-7pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com