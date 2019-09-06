Ranger Family is URA Volunteer of the Month

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognizes the importance of volunteerism in our youth, and in keeping with this the agency is pleased to announce Tamara, Cameron, Cadence and Caitlyn Ranger as the volunteers of the month for August.

“Now is a great time to get our youth involved in serving others,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events coordinator said. “It also opens their eyes. They can eventually find what their talents are and what they’re passionate about.”

Tamara is a cashier/server for Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/Remedies Grill. At a moment’s notice, Tamara was willing to help the organization and the Young and Professionals (YAP) at the annual Blues and Brews by hauling tables and chairs back to The Broadway Theater in her own truck.

“Through volunteering, I’m hoping my children will learn respect for others,” Tamera said.

Her son and two daughters were stage hands for the David Archuleta concert and volunteered during the Blues and Brews event.

Cameron, a Rock Springs High School freshman said, “I felt excited to volunteer. It was an all-around good time and I’d do it again.”

When Councilman Tim Savage arrived to relieve him and his friend Leo Vargas during the Blues and Brews, the young men insisted on staying since they were having an enjoyable time.

Cameron’s twin sister Caitlyn is planning to add volunteerism on to her resume.

“I’m hoping my chances of receiving good recommendations for scholarships will increase by volunteering,” she said. “College is expensive.”

Cadence, a Rock Springs High School sophomore, hopes that more people their age will be interested in volunteering.

“Just get out there and sign up for those opportunities,” she said. “You’ll learn a lot from it.”

“I met all kinds of interesting people in downtown,” she added.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of its mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.