Rangers seeking information on individuals harassing bison calf

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MOOSE, WYOMING — Summer is a great time to see wildlife in Grand Teton National Park among wildflowers, sagebrush flats, and meandering creeks. It’s important to view wildlife safely, responsibly and ethically. Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous. The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive – their lives depend on it.

On Sunday, June 4, at approximately 1 p.m., two individuals were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton National Park. The incident is currently under investigation and the park is asking for any information.

If you were in the Elk Ranch Flats area on the afternoon of June 4, and have information that could help in this investigation, or if you know who these individuals are (pictured), please call the park Tip Line 307-739-3367. If you see any harassment of wildlife happening in the park, you may also call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report the incident.

Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.

The safety of wildlife and visitors, depends on everyone following these simple rules: