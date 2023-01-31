Rare green comet visible in Wyoming this week

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — NASA predicts a rare small asteroid, last seen 50,000 years ago, is making its way toward Earth beginning Jan. 26, 2023. The small asteroid known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is green in color and expected to be visible within the coming nights.

According to NASA, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in early March by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at the Palomar Observatory in California. Space.com interviewed Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) co-principal investigator Tom Prince and University of Maryland’s Michael Kelley, the facility’s comet expert, and they explained that “At the time it was reported, March 2, 2022, it was not known that the object was a comet, only that it was a moving object in the solar system. After the object was reported to the Minor Planet Center, many other observatories made measurements allowing the orbit of the object to be better defined, and showing that it was coming in from the outer solar system.”

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last seen 50,000 years ago and is expected to make its debut closest to the earth on Feb. 1. The National Weather Services – Riverton, stated the comet will appear in the northern sky, starting in the northeast and moving northwest. The comet is visible with a telescope and with the human eye in very dark skies. The best places to view the comet this week will be around the Northern Star. The best place to view the comet is between Feb. 9 – Feb. 11 will be around Mars.

All are encouraged to take a look up at the stars these coming nights to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with this green comet!