Rawlins PD rescues 31 animals from a U-Haul trailer and motel room

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Monday afternoon, Rawlins police and animal control officers reported they had rescued 31 animals Saturday night from a U-Haul trailer and a Rawlins motel room.

Accroding to a post on the Rawlins Police Department Facebook page, police responded to a call Saturday night of a U-Haul trailer parked full of dogs. The U-Haul had reportedly been parked at the motel for 2 days.

Advertisement

The Facebook post stated, officers found dozens of animals in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect along with several deceased dogs inside the U-Haul. The owners of the animals were traveling through Rawlins.

In total, 28 dogs and puppies and 3 cats were rescued from the U-Haul and motel room. All animals were transported to the Rochelle Animal Shelter in Rawlins for evaluation and rehabilitation while the investigation continues.