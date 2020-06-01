Saratoga Town Councilman passes away after boating accident on North Platte River

RAWLINS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Department has released the following statement regarding the boating accident that took place Friday, May 29, taking the life of Town Councilman Steven Wilcoxson:

“On Friday, May 29, 2020, at 2:45 P.M., the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boat containing 3 people that had capsized in the North Platte River somewhere between Treasure Island and Kelley Cattle Company. Deputy Roger Hawks responded to the area and established a command post near the entrance to Kelley Cattle Company. Deputy Encampment Search and Rescue units were called out and a boat was launched from Treasure Island to begin searching for the victims. Tyler Christen with the Saratoga Fire Department launched his boat from Veteran’s Island to help with the search.

Classic Air Medical and Trooper Caleb Hobbs with the Wyoming Highway Patrol also assisted with the rescue effort.

At approximately 3:42 P.M., the 3 individuals that had capsized were spotted on a small island in the river. There were 2 survivors, a 66-year-old male and a 67-year-old female from Laramie, and 1 deceased, 69-year-old Saratoga resident, and Town Councilman Steven Wilcoxson.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office thanks the following Search and Rescue members for their assistance in this matter: Cory Nuhn, Bryce Martin, Pat Waliser, Tylor Nuhn, Tyler Christen, Brad Cary, Scott Randall, Tate Stenson, and Joe Gaudesi.

We would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wilcoxson.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.”