Ray Lovato Recycling Center celebrates new equipment

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 17, 2023 The Recycling Center Board, staff, and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrated their new equipment installation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ray Lovato Recycling Center today.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the installation of its new baler and feed conveyor. The piece of equipment was a $145,000 investment and replaced the old baler that had been in use for over 20 years.

“The Recycling Center Board is beyond ecstatic to see this day arrive for the future of recycling in Sweetwater County,” stated Board President Devon Brubaker. “While this investment is just the beginning of what is needed to revolutionize recycling services in Sweetwater County truly, it is a critical first step.”

Brubaker added, “With the support of so many donors, financial support from the Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 and the City of Rock Springs, and the dedication of our volunteer Board, today is a monumental moment in the growth trajectory of the Center.”

Brubaker, on behalf of the board, also thanked contributions from the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation, as well as dozens of donations from community members, organizations, and businesses, including Jackman Construction, Western Midstream, and Wyoming Waste Systems.